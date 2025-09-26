— In his latest YouTube video, Stevie Richards said that Stephanie McMahon doesn’t deserve a place in the WWE Hall of Fame. McMahon was announced last week at Wrestlepalooza as part of the Class of 2026.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On McMahon going into the Hall of Fame: “Does Stephanie McMahon deserve to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame? No. As a writer, she deserves to never be in the Hall of Fame. I’m serious. That should be in the Hall of Shame.”

On Stephanie never looking weak during the later part of her run in WWE: “Someone started taking her character too seriously, whether it was her, whether it was Vince, or whether it was Triple H, saying, ‘No, you shouldn’t be doing all these things and you should be stronger and more important and more indestructible than everybody else,’ as far as a character point of view.”

On Shane deserving it more: “Shane by a mile deserves it more than Stephanie for just the performance and the memorable moments in his matches and how he still could cut a promo. He still did what he did even way back in the Corporate Ministry days. Shane would deserve it. It’s still enough body of work where Shane deserves to be in the Hall of Fame long before Stephanie. Way before Stephanie.”

— Roman Reigns is close to finishing work on the upcoming Street Fighter reboot, where he stars as Akuma opposite Cody Rhodes as Guile. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Reigns is expected to make his return at Survivor Series on November 29th in San Diego, CA.

Reigns will likely be part of another WarGames match, joining forces with The Usos and two partners to battle The Vision — Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed — plus two more teammates.

Reigns has been off television since Clash in Paris, where The Vision wrote him out with a storyline attack.

— Jacob Fatu has not appeared on WWE television since August 15th, when he joined Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn to defeat MFT on SmackDown. Despite his absence from TV, he has remained active at live events and in dark matches.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that the Samoan Werewolf is expected to return to the ring “imminently.”