According to Fightful Select, there is a pitch being made by WWE to get Jordan Omogbehin, the over seven-foot former college basketball player, to become a bodyguard/enforcer for AJ Styles on weekly television.

Omogbehin has been with WWE for the last two years, coming in with the same recruitment class as Matt Riddle, Mia Yim, and current NXT North American champion Damian Priest. He’s was mainly utilized at NXT live events, but more recently as the bouncer in Raw Underground and one of the ninjas for Akira Tozawa.

