– There are a number of people behind-the-scenes in WWE strongly pushing for LA Knight to change brands. Those advocating for “The Mega Star” feel he would have a better chance of flourishing as an emerging top singles WWE Superstar on Monday nights as part of the WWE Raw brand.

– WWE has dropped the latest installment of their weekly “WWE Playlist” digital series. On Thursday, the company uploaded the new episode to their official YouTube channel. The new 30-minute compilation video looks at various WWE Superstars ambushing John Cena throughout his legendary career.

– While on hiatus from AEW, it appears that pro wrestling legend Chris Jericho has shed a considerable amount of weight, strictly based on his appearance in a photo he shared via social media this week. Jericho, who took a break from AEW to go on tour with Fozzy, noted he will be at the Washington State Summer Con this coming weekend.

