There are reportedly some questions surrounding the future of WWE Evolve.

The developmental brand currently airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Tubi. WWE recently announced that Main Event will also begin streaming Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Rumble, putting the two shows head-to-head.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com noted that WWE has already taped enough Evolve content to carry the series into early February, but pointed to another factor that could be significant: a number of WWE ID deals are reportedly coming due next month.

“Main Event being moved head-to-head with EVOLVE is a very interesting story given EVOLVE has taped all of their shows through the beginning of February and a lot of ID deals are coming due next month. A lot of questions about its future.”

No official announcement has been made regarding any changes to Evolve, and the show remains scheduled to continue airing on Tubi.

Next Wednesday’s episode is set to feature Elijah Holyfield vs. Braxton Cole, along with It’s Gal vs. Harley Riggins. The winner of the latter match will earn a future shot at WWE Evolve Champion Harlem Lewis.

Cole was among the WWE developmental talent released as part of the company’s roster cuts announced earlier this month.