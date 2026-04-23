Who helped put together the April 20, 2026 episode of WWE Raw at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV?
Let’s find out!
Featured below are the writers, producers and some other behind the scenes notes from the annual Raw After WrestleMania show.
- Writers:
* Asuka and Kairi Sane vignette: Kirsten Koedding
* Je’Von Evans/Ethan Page/Adam Pearace backstage segment: John Trowbridge
* Finn Balor backstage promo: John Trowbridge
* JD McDonagh backstage promo: John Trowbridge
* Jackie Redmond interview with Gunther: Chad Barbash
* Rhea Ripley/Liv Morgan/IYO SKY backstage promo: Kirsten Koedding
Producers:
* Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY vs Kabuki Warriors: Jason Jordan
* Je’Von Evans vs Ethan Page: Abyss
* Liv Morgan and Sol Ruca promo: Shawn Daivari
* Sol Ruca vs Liv Morgan: Petey Williams and Shawn Daivari
* The Vision/Seth Rollins and The Street Profits brawl: Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode.
* Finn Balor vs JD McDonagh: Shane Helms
* Roman Reigns/Jacob Fatu promo: Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode
More Notes
* Internally, the show was titled ‘Acknowledged’.
* Oba Femi’s promo was listed as much longer internally. No writer or producer was listed for his one line
* Cody Rhodes and Jacob Fatu were not listed on internal rundowns for the show
For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 4/20/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.
(H/T: Fightful Select)