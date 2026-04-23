Who helped put together the April 20, 2026 episode of WWE Raw at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV?

Let’s find out!

Featured below are the writers, producers and some other behind the scenes notes from the annual Raw After WrestleMania show.

Writers: * Asuka and Kairi Sane vignette: Kirsten Koedding

* Je’Von Evans/Ethan Page/Adam Pearace backstage segment: John Trowbridge

* Finn Balor backstage promo: John Trowbridge

* JD McDonagh backstage promo: John Trowbridge

* Jackie Redmond interview with Gunther: Chad Barbash

* Rhea Ripley/Liv Morgan/IYO SKY backstage promo: Kirsten Koedding Producers: * Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY vs Kabuki Warriors: Jason Jordan

* Je’Von Evans vs Ethan Page: Abyss

* Liv Morgan and Sol Ruca promo: Shawn Daivari

* Sol Ruca vs Liv Morgan: Petey Williams and Shawn Daivari

* The Vision/Seth Rollins and The Street Profits brawl: Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode.

* Finn Balor vs JD McDonagh: Shane Helms

* Roman Reigns/Jacob Fatu promo: Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode More Notes * Internally, the show was titled ‘Acknowledged’.

* Oba Femi’s promo was listed as much longer internally. No writer or producer was listed for his one line

* Cody Rhodes and Jacob Fatu were not listed on internal rundowns for the show

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 4/20/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)