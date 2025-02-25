– Over the weekend, WWE held multiple Topps card signings, generating significant buzz around their new partnership. The company is reportedly pleased with the attention the deal has received.

– Internally, there has been some frustration among WWE employees. This topic was explored in detail in two reports published on the site yesterday.

– Logan Paul’s recent promo credits Alexandra Williams as the writer. Williams is also responsible for writing most of CM Punk’s segments. Notably, no producer was listed for the segment, despite its physical nature.

– Several WWE staff members are staying in town overnight to attend the NXT show, which is located just a short distance from WWE Raw.

– A reminder for those attending tonight’s NXT event: The 200 section consists of obstructed-view seats and is not sold for wrestling shows. AEW, WWE, and the venue have all confirmed this policy.

– Regarding last night’s WWE Raw, Brian Parise was credited as the writer for Cody Rhodes’ segment, while Chad Barbash was listed as the writer for Gunther’s segment.

– Featured below is a list of producers for matches and segments on the February 24 episode of WWE Raw in Cincinnati, OH:

* Main Event: Natalya vs. Alba Fyre: Adam Pearce

* Main Event: Grayson Waller vs. Dragon Lee: Adam Pearce

* Penta vs. Ludwig Kaiser vs. Pete Dunne: Bobby Roode

* LWO vs. New Day: Shane Helms

* Gunther vs. Akira Tozawa: Michael Hayes

* Lyra Valkyria vs. Dakota Kai: Petey Williams & Molly Holly

* Bron Breakker vs. Dominik Mysterio: Abyss

* Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Judgment Day: Jason Jordan & Michael Hayes

* Dark: Miz vs. LA Knight: Jason Jordan

