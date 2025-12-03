A new round of backstage reactions have emerged following a former SmackDown writer’s claim that ESPN is “so unhappy” with its new media rights deal with WWE.

Prinze Jr. made the comment on his Wrestling With Freddie podcast (full audio below), noting that a contact within Disney told him the network was feeling the heat over the agreement.

“ESPN, by the way, so unhappy with the deal,” Prinze Jr. stated. “I was talking to a friend of mine who works for Disney, and he was just like, ‘Yo, they better make their money back on this deal.’ He just said, ‘They’re hot.’”

That quote caught fire quickly… but the internal response tells a different story to the one Prinze Jr. shared.

According to one source who reached out to individuals connected to both WWE and ESPN, no such frustration has been communicated internally.

One ESPN representative pushed back on the rumor outright, saying they’ve “enjoyed working with WWE thus far” and haven’t heard any chatter reflecting Prinze Jr.’s claim. Meanwhile, a WWE higher-up also weighed in, delivering a blunt assessment of the situation.

“No one in WWE upper management is aware of Freddie Prinze’s role in wrestling or otherwise,” the WWE source stated.

Early verdict?

The behind-the-scenes sentiment doesn’t match the podcast soundbite.

