Karrion Kross continues to turn heads in 2025, with his WWE contract reportedly nearing its end.

The former NXT Champion has seen a notable upswing in fan support this year, thanks in part to his creative presence on social media and a more focused on-screen persona that’s made the most of limited TV time. Kross was featured during WrestleMania 41 weekend in his hometown of Las Vegas, although he didn’t compete on the actual card. Instead, he made an appearance on a WrestleMania post-show segment alongside Sam Roberts and Megan Morant.

During the appearance, Kross artfully blurred the lines between reality and storyline, discussing his rivalry with AJ Styles while also referencing his real-life frustrations in WWE. He touched on topics like being sidelined, let go, and overlooked within the company—all while staying in character.

Sources have indicated that Kross doesn’t have any backstage heat with WWE management over the promo, but the segment did raise eyebrows internally. We’re told the appearance was unscripted, which was reportedly the case for other interviews during the broadcast as well. One WWE source noted that the segment required some level of approval before airing, particularly due to some of the language used.

Several WWE talents have since reached out to Kross, offering support and even thanking him for delivering a powerful promo that resonated both within the wrestling narrative and beyond it.

Kross…Kross. Yeah Kross is that dude man…idk.. pic.twitter.com/KwLbI4UNwA — V. 💔💔🐝 (@HaangEmHiigh) April 21, 2025

(H/T: Fightful Select)