Netflix hosted a major event on November 15, but it left some viewers frustrated.

The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight, streamed on Netflix, was plagued by buffering and connectivity problems. Despite these issues, it became one of the most-watched global events of the year. However, the technical glitches raised concerns among wrestling fans about Netflix’s readiness for upcoming WWE Raw shows starting in January.

WWE insiders were quick to address the situation, stating they had been reassured that similar issues would be minimized in the future. One senior WWE official remarked that drawing the level of traffic seen during the Tyson-Paul fight would be a “good problem to have.” Notably, this isn’t the first time Netflix has faced such challenges, as the live Love Is Blind finale also experienced significant disruptions.

Sources mentioned that when Netflix promoted the OVW Wrestlers series, discussions included the possibility of a live show. Such an event could have served as a valuable test for live-streaming wrestling content on the platform.

(H/T: Fightful Select)