While WWE heavily leaned into the New York Knicks throughout Saturday Night’s Main Event at Madison Square Garden, the presentation reportedly wasn’t universally embraced behind the scenes.

According to a new report, some of WWE’s day-to-day decision-makers were not particularly enthusiastic about the amount of Knicks integration featured during the broadcast.

The report noted that those backstage understood why WWE chose to spotlight the reigning NBA champions given the event’s location at Madison Square Garden. However, there was reportedly a feeling among some within the company that the crossover was taken further than many would have preferred.

The Knicks were prominently featured throughout the show, including on-screen involvement from NBA stars Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, who both played roles during the broadcast.

It was also noted that at least one backstage source suggested the reaction may have been influenced by the fact that some within WWE simply aren’t particularly interested in sports outside of professional wrestling.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)