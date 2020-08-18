Backstage Reaction on WWE’s Return to Live TV, How Wrestlers Found Out, More

WWE Superstars are reportedly looking forward to the return to live RAW and SmackDown TV this week from the Amway Center in Orlando.

It was noted by Fightful Select that word they’ve heard from wrestles so far has been unanimously positive as talents are hoping this leads to shorter filming days. WWE has had some recent tapings go past 1am ET, and wrestlers & staff have been there for the tapings all day & night.

There is said to be some concern over the unpredictable nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, and how that might impact the upcoming shows.

Those who commented for the story noted that they actually heard about the return to live TV when news came out online. They had not been given official word of the return to live TV as of last week. WWE officially announced the return earlier this week, but the move had been rumored for the past two weeks.

This positive reception is a far cry from word going around back in April when WWE made the effort to go live again, well before WWE actually did coronavirus testing and were only conducting temperature checks. There was a lot of concern among the roster at that time, which was warranted as there have been several positive COVID-19 tests come out of the company since then.

