In addition to being very happy with AEW Grand Slam: Australia, it is said that AEW officials were also happy with Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

On October 3rd, during a match taped for ROH on HonorClub, Anthony Henry tore his bicep while facing Gabe Kidd, leading to surgery on October 14.

JD Drake, who hasn’t wrestled since November 2024, has not provided any updates on his status.

On social media, Henry shared a photo with Drake, who was seen with his foot and ankle wrapped and using a scooter. Henry captioned the photo with,

I guess we are doing fine, but we miss professional wrestling terribly. #workhorsemen pic.twitter.com/jn62TB4KCX — Anthony Henry- A Workhorseman (@Antnyhenry) February 20, 2025

Couldn’t have said it better myself — “The Blue Collar Badass” JD Drake (@RealJDDrake) February 20, 2025

Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS pulled in 563,000 viewers, down from last week’s show, which did 579,000 viewers.

The show drew a 0.17 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is the up from last week’s 0.16.

It is important to note that Max viewing numbers are not included in these ratings, which are only the Nielsen ratings for the TBS airing. The same goes for people who watch the show on YouTube TV, etc. This will be the case going forward for AEW Dynamite and Collision ratings, as both shows will air on terrestrial TV and be simulcast on Max and YouTube TV.

AEW Dynamite is averaging a 0.174 demo rating and 628,000 viewers in 2025 to date.

And finally, Britt Baker tried the Shamrock Shake to see what all the hype was about but was thoroughly disappointed. She criticized it, calling it “ass,” and argued that it should be removed to protect the legacy of McDonald’s, saying, “Get it out of here.”

