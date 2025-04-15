– It was recently clarified that despite being part of the reigning AEW Trios Champions, The Death Riders, Jon Moxley is technically not an AEW Trios Champion unless he wins this week on AEW Dynamite on April 16.

– According to one source, AEW were “really happy” with AEW Collision this past Saturday night. They were also more than pleased with the ratings the show pulled, as the April 12 episode drew over 100,000+ more viewers on TNT than the previous week’s show, along with a significantly higher target demo rating.

– Newcomer to AEW, former TNA X-Division Champion “Speedball” Mike Bailey sat down with RJ City for an in-depth interview on the latest installment of the AEW digital series, “Hey! (EW),” which touched down on the company’s official YouTube channel this week.

