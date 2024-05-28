As noted earlier, Adam Copeland revealed on social media that he fractured his tibia at AEW Double or Nothing and will have to have surgery.

PW Insider reports that Copeland will most likely be vacating his TNT Championship, which he successfully defended against Malakai Black this past Sunday. The report also notes that there is universal sadness and sympathy backstage for Copeland as many have considered him a great mentor to talent. Sources tell Insider that there would be a “great void” behind the scenes while Copeland was out recovering.

Elsewhere in the report it was noted that Copeland owns the rights and trademarks to the term “The Brood,” the name of the faction that featured himself, Christian Cage, and Gangrel, who made a surprise appearance at Double or Nothing to help Copeland out. Whether this means the trio will reform in AEW has yet to be determined.