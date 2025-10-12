Booker T once again found himself trending among the wrestling community — this time not for an in-ring moment or podcast hot take, but for an unintentional on-air slip that had fans talking all week.

During the September 9th episode of WWE NXT, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer delivered his usual high-energy commentary alongside Vic Joseph. However, one particular line quickly caught fire online, as many viewers believed Booker exclaimed, “I gotta pop my d**k, man!” — an outburst that instantly became the subject of memes and social media chatter.

In reality, the veteran broadcaster was attempting to say “pop my neck” after a physical moment in the ring — but the audio mix and timing made it sound like something else entirely.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, the situation caused far more amusement than concern within WWE. Sources indicated that there was no heat or disciplinary reaction toward Booker T following the broadcast, with several within the company acknowledging that everyone knew exactly what he meant.

“People were laughing about it more than anything,” one source reportedly told Fightful, noting that minor on-air flubs are inevitable in live television. “Unless someone goes completely off the rails or says something malicious, stuff like that just rolls off.”

WWE management was said to view the moment as harmless and emblematic of Booker T’s natural, unfiltered personality — one of the reasons he remains such a fan favorite on commentary.

Booker himself later addressed the viral clip on his Hall of Fame podcast, laughing off the misunderstanding and admitting that he made a conscious effort to be extra careful with his phrasing during the remainder of the broadcast.

Booker T has been part of the NXT announce team since October 2022 and occasionally fills in on the main roster commentary desks. Known for his spontaneous energy and catchphrases, the five-time WCW Champion continues to bring his trademark flavor to WWE programming — even when the mic catches him at the wrong moment.

You can check out a clip featuring Booker T’s slip-up below: