A chaotic Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match on WWE Raw had fans talking this week.

And not just because of the result.

During the bout featuring Asuka, Bayley, and Natalya, several noticeable miscues occurred, including awkwardly landed suplexes and a Doomsday Body Press that didn’t connect as intended.

The rough moments quickly became a topic of discussion behind the scenes after the show.

However, there has been no indication that any of the competitors drew heat or faced internal issues as a result of the mistakes.

Simply put, it appears to have been one of those nights where timing was off and things didn’t go as planned.

Despite the hiccups, the match ultimately delivered a decisive finish.

Asuka forced Bayley to tap out to the Asuka Lock, securing her spot in the upcoming Women’s Elimination Chamber Match.

That victory sends Asuka to the 2026 edition of WWE Elimination Chamber, which is set to take place on Saturday, February 28, at the United Center in Chicago.

The premium live event will stream live on the ESPN App in the United States and on Netflix internationally.

(H/T: Fightful Select)