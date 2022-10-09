Last night’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event saw the epic return of former two-time Universal champion Bray Wyatt, which came after weeks of cryptic teasers and viral marketing that had the WWE Universe buzzing with anticipation.

According to Fightful Select, the Eater of Worlds return was received very well backstage and WWE is extremely happy with the positive reaction it received from the live fans in Philadelphia and those watching from home.

A WWE source tells the publication that they were aware of Wyatt’s return, but that some were kept out of the loop about what the context of the White Rabbit videos were. While some of the references had to be approved it is noted that WWE creative were very hands off, meaning Wyatt had a good amount of say.

The report also adds that Wyatt has a very good relationship with WWE’s new longterm creative director Rob Fee. Fee actually pitched a movie about The Fiend to WWE’s Nick Khan prior to Wyatt’s release last year.

