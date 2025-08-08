Brock Lesnar made a shocking return to WWE at SummerSlam 2025 this past Sunday, ending his two-year absence by attacking John Cena after the main event.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Lesnar’s comeback has sparked “very mixed emotions” both among fans and backstage in WWE. While some within the company remain critical due to the controversies surrounding him, there’s no indication that anyone plans to leave or take drastic action over his return.

WWE reportedly kept the moment under tight wraps, not even informing Cena’s cameraman, Stu, ahead of time. The report also notes that WWE is largely “unconcerned” with how the locker room feels about the decision.

During a recent appearance on “The Ariel Helwani Show,” Paul Heyman revealed that he is currently revisiting and rewriting several movie scripts he originally penned after stepping away from the wrestling business.

Heyman also discussed the status of Seth Rollins, addressing speculation about the legitimacy of Rollins’ injury sustained during his match against LA Knight at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event XL.

On if Seth Rollins was ever actually injured: “No.”

On the nuts and bolts of the storyline: “The story since ‘Mania is a power grab. That this is what we’re calling The Vision. And The Vision was, Seth Rollins in a position of power to lead WWE and indeed the entire industry into the future. So how do you get that power grab, you need the title, so we needed the title. So every time Seth Rollins was getting himself in a position to where he could go for the championship, CM Punk kept interfering. Because Seth Rollins made the statement, as long as I’m here, CM Punk will never be champion. And Punk decided to reverse that on Seth Rollins. So Seth Rollins realized, he’s never gonna be champion as long as CM Punk is around, or at least as long as CM Punk sees Seth Rollins going for a title, so we need plan B. Plan B became get the Money in the Bank briefcase, and get out of the way, out of sight, out of mind. So Punk never sees it coming. It just so happens, CM Punk ends up in the title match at Summerslam, a happy coincidence on our part. It just so happens CM Punk happens to win at Summerslam. Now CM Punk didn’t take that beating from Gunther, it would not have made sense for Seth Rollins to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase at Summerslam. The idea was, wait for a champion, Gunther, or Punk, or anybody who can beat Gunther, and not a lot can, is in a position of vulnerability, cash it in so that Punk can interfere in the match to stop Seth Rollins from winning the title. It just so happens that Punk was in the match, it just so happens that Punk won the match. So talk about all the stars aligning.”

On rewriting old movie scripts: “I probably would have… within another year or two, I would have written, produced, directed my first movie. I was getting into that. I have some scripts in my desk that we’re just brushing off now and I’m rewriting them. Dip into that opportunity as well, especially now that we’re now on Netflix and we have so much attention on us.”