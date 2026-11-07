The Creed Brothers’ departure from WWE reportedly wasn’t much of a surprise to those behind the scenes.

Although Julius and Brutus Creed were still appearing on WWE NXT television in the weeks leading up to their exit, there had apparently been an expectation within the company that their time with WWE was coming to an end.

During a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Live at F4WOnline.com, Bryan Alvarez reported that some within WWE believed the brothers would be finished with the promotion following their participation in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

With their contracts approaching expiration, the possibility of Julius and Brutus leaving had already been discussed internally.

“Even before today, there had been a belief in WWE that the Creeds were likely done after the Dusty Cup,” Alvarez noted. “Their contracts were coming due.”

Alvarez also addressed the initial backstage reaction to the news, indicating that the departure wasn’t entirely unexpected among WWE personnel.

“I did hear a couple of things,” he continued. “Like people in WWE were kinda’, like, not really surprised they ended up out of the company.”