Some backstage news and notes have surfaced coming out of this week’s live episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on Monday, February 17, 2025.

Rhea Ripley was absent from Monday’s WWE Raw on Netflix as she was away on her honeymoon.

Cody Rhodes and Carmelo Hayes were present at WWE Raw but only competed in a dark match after the live broadcast concluded.

Jackie Redmond did not appear on Raw as she was covering a hockey game for TNT.

During the main event, Finn Bálor had a late kick-out, but there were no issues following the match, and those backstage were pleased with how the finish played out.

Additionally, there was no directive for the audience to use their flashlights or “fireflies” during the show.

(H/T: Fightful Select)