There were several noteworthy behind-the-scenes developments surrounding WWE NXT Battleground, including appearances, injuries, and production updates.

TNA star Mike Santana was spotted at the site of tonight’s event, though it’s unclear in what capacity he was there. Meanwhile, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas lent a hand with the ring crew at the recent TNA tapings, in addition to appearing as a special guest referee during the show.

In injury news, Chelsea Green suffered a broken nose during her match with Zelina Vega at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. Despite the injury, she was able to finish the bout.

As previously reported, Drew McIntyre is currently dealing with some lingering injuries but is also on a planned break from the road, as part of previously scheduled time off.

Bronson Reed made his return from injury during the show, aligning with Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. As of WrestleMania week, there had been no plans to expand the group, so it’s unclear when that decision changed.

There was also a lighthearted moment backstage involving Jesse Ventura, who was expected to stay quiet during Lilian Garcia’s introductions. His infamous cage rant reportedly drew plenty of laughs among the crew.

Lastly, with Battleground taking place in Florida—a home base for many talent—several WWE stars not scheduled for the show were backstage visiting and catching up with colleagues.

