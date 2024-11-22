Earlier today, Over The Top Wrestling announced that WWE NXT Superstar Lyra Valkyria will be appearing at their December 21st event. Valkyria will be facing off against her former Woke Queen partner Debbie Keitel on the show.

Fightful Select is reporting that many people in OTT were surprised by the announcement. A lot of the talent and staff found out about Valkyria’s return to the promotion through social media.

One source within the promotion said it was a “really special moment” for the two women. Another source stated that the recent appearances by Finn Balor and JD McDonagh for the promotion were felt throughout the entire Irish wrestling community.

Finally, it was added that one source believes fans can expect to see more WWE talents appearing for additional European independent promotions in 2025.

