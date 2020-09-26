AEW superstar Miro made his in-ring debut on last week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT, where the Best Man picked up a victory along with partner Kip Sabian against Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss in tag team action.

According to Bryan Alvarez from Wrestling Observer Live the bout was deemed “a disaster” backstage, with Miro suffering a minor ankle tweak after awkwardly falling through the ring ropes, a moment that caused him to noticeably limp until the match concluded. There were also several other scary spots that nearly caused injuries to Janela and Sabian, but fortunately it appears that they avoided any major damage.

As of this writing Miro has yet to be announced for this week’s Dynamite, nor was he listed to compete on Tuesday’s edition of DARK.

