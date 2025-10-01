What was the reaction behind-the-scenes to Mustafa Ali’s first words in a WWE ring since his release this past Tuesday night on NXT?

The promo that former WWE Superstar and current TNA Wrestling star Mustafa Ali delivered in his surprise appearance on the September 30 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. was said to be well-received by those behind-the-scenes in both WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling.

For those unaware, the word that has been going around for a while now is that Shawn Michaels was someone who was always very much against the idea of releasing Ali.

In fact, at one point, there were even plans from Michaels for Ali to become the WWE NXT North American Champion. The plans were so well-known to the point where Ali had custom North American title-style ring gear made.

Obviously in the end, the plan never came to fruition, Ali was released, and has since enjoyed success in TNA.

As noted, Ali will challenge Ethan Page for the same North American title he was once slated to win, at the NXT ShoWDown special event with the NXT vs. TNA theme on next week’s WWE NXT on The CW Network show on Tuesday, October 7, at the WWE PC in Orlando, FL.

