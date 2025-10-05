Nielsen’s recent shift from “panel-only” measurement to a new “Big Data + Panel” system has caused noticeable drops in reported pro wrestling viewership across the board. While other TV programs have seen mixed results under the new model, WWE and AEW numbers appear significantly lower than before.

Industry sources told Fightful that the changes are being closely monitored by both WWE and AEW. One AEW source noted that Tony Khan is well aware of the new system’s mechanics, though streaming figures from Max for Collision and Dynamite remain private. A Warner Bros. Discovery insider said the changes are still too new to identify trends, adding that MLB postseason games likely impacted wrestling’s latest ratings more than anything else.

The new Nielsen process also adds a one-day delay in reporting, effectively ending WWE’s previous use of “fast nationals” to compare against competitors. A USA Network source said the numbers have prompted internal discussions, but it’s too early to draw conclusions on whether wrestling’s popularity is waning.

Both USA and WBD sources confirmed that there have been no discussions of cancellations, with the CW Network reportedly still satisfied with NXT’s performance. Some talent noted more frequent time-slot changes lately, while a WWE production source expressed concern the new data could influence TNA’s ongoing TV negotiations — though TNA’s Carlos Silva said that issue hasn’t come up.