Paul Heyman’s recent comments about Brock Lesnar’s UFC career have generated some discussion behind the scenes in WWE.

Heyman recently suggested that Lesnar could still be UFC Champion today had he not dealt with diverticulitis, the medical condition that significantly impacted his mixed martial arts career.

According to one source, several people within WWE weighed in on the remarks, with the general consensus being that Heyman was simply operating in “promoter mode.”

Lesnar, now 49 years old, previously held the UFC Heavyweight Championship and remains one of the most recognizable crossover stars in professional wrestling and mixed martial arts.

For perspective, the oldest champion in UFC history was Randy Couture, who held championship gold at 44 years old.

While Heyman’s comments were consistent with his longtime approach to promoting Lesnar as a dominant force, those within WWE reportedly viewed the claim as promotional hype rather than a realistic assessment of his current fighting prospects.

Also during the interview, Paul Heyman said Vince McMahon is ‘not a good person’, even going as far as to describe him as a ‘dictator.’

(H/T: Fightful Select)