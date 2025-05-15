An update has surfaced regarding a top match on WWE NXT last week that almost resulted in a disaster for one of the rising stars in the company.

There was noticeable concern backstage following two scary bumps during the Jordynne Grace vs. Giulia match on the May 6, 2025 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network.

According to those present, it was made clear that NXT has no intention of normalizing that kind of risk.

The first incident stemmed from a miscommunication, as Giulia tucked her chin during a move where she wasn’t supposed to—drawing comparisons to the confusion some have had taking the Styles Clash. The second was simply a case of an awkward and rough landing.

(H/T: Fightful Select)