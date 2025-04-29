Unsurprisingly, the TLC match for the WWE Tag-Team Championships with The Street Profits retaining against Motor City Machine Guns and DIY that aired on WWE SmackDown was met with overwhelmingly positive internal feedback.

Multiple sources within WWE noted ahead of the broadcast that the absence of the match participants from WrestleMania was expected to be a major talking point backstage.

Jamie Noble and Kenny Dykstra were credited as the producers behind the TLC bout.

Word from within WWE is that all competitors came out of the match in good health, with no significant injuries reported.

