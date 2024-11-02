As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, Baron Corbin, Tegan Nox and Indi Hartwell are departing WWE.

Fightful Select is reporting that Corbin was notified that his current WWE contract won’t be extended. It is said that his deal will run through the end of the year. There are reportedly multiple indie promoters who are already interested in booking him if he decides to continue pursuing a career in the professional wrestling business. Throughout the course of this year, Corbin hasn’t been used much on WWE television, but he has been backstage at the TV tapings and had been featured in several dark matches.

As far as Tegan Nox and Indi Hartwell are concerned, they will have the standard 90 day non compete clause. This means they’ll be able to work for other promotions beginning in February 2025.

Nox hasn’t been seen on WWE television for more than six months now, and she wasn’t booked for any dark matches or live events.

People in the company were surprised to see Indi Hartwell being released. She actually has a match on tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown, which was taped last week.

Additionally, Indi’s “wait what” tweet was a rib and she knew about her release before the reports surfaced online. Corbin, Hartwell and Nox were all notified earlier this afternoon.

Finally, it was added that Nox and Hartwell may need to figure out their visa situation before they are able to continue wrestling in the United States. That is not confirmed just yet though.