– Plans and pitches involving Natalya and Maxxine Dupri have reportedly been in the works for several months.

– Backstage sources in WWE acknowledged that the Tony Hinchcliffe segment didn’t land as intended, though they noted he was respectful during his time at the event.

– Bert Kreischer was described as friendly and engaged, seen chatting with people well ahead of the show.

– Featured below are the listed writers for promos and segments on the April 7 episode of WWE Raw:

* Women’s World Title promo: Ben Saccoccio

* Gunther & Jey Uso: Chad Barbash

* Paul Heyman & Seth Rollins promo: Alexandra Williams

– Featured below are the listed producers for matches and segments on the 4/7 Raw:

* Women’s World Title promo: Jason Jordan & Petey Williams

* Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyra: Petey Williams & Jason Jordan

* LWO vs. El Grande Americano Made: Bobby Roode

* War Raiders vs. New Day: Abyss

* Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio: Jamie Noble

