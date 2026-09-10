An unscripted moment involving Oba Femi and Bronson Reed reportedly generated discussion backstage at WWE Raw.

Femi confronted The Vision during the September 7 episode of WWE Raw. During the segment, Reed placed his foot on Femi’s back, prompting the former NXT Champion to brush it away.

According to a new report, that interaction was not included in the original plans for the segment and caught some WWE personnel off guard.

The moment reportedly led to backstage chatter, with several people noticing what happened. Some personnel were said to have been unhappy with Femi’s reaction to Reed.

It is unclear whether the incident will have any effect on WWE’s plans for Femi, Reed or The Vision moving forward.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)