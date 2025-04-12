There has been a noticeable shift in the dynamic between Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair over the past two weeks on WWE SmackDown.

The previous week featured a tense verbal exchange between the two Superstars that reportedly veered off script. Despite some speculation to the contrary, sources have confirmed that large portions of the segment were neither pre-approved nor planned. As a result, significant editing was required for the version that aired digitally.

In response to the buzz surrounding the incident, WWE leaned into the controversy by filming a new angle ahead of the April 11 episode, focusing on a scripted backstage attack. According to insiders, WWE officials were pleased with how both Stratton and Flair handled the situation following the awkward events of the prior week.

The two clashed again during the broadcast in a hard-hitting confrontation that, while notably intense, unfolded as intended. We’re told that backstage producers and crew were satisfied with how the segment played out, and no issues were reported following the physical exchange.

(H/T: Fightful Select)