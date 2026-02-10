The “We Want Vince” chants aren’t going away.

But internally, nothing appears to be changing.

As previously reported, fans attending the 2026 Royal Rumble post-show made their feelings loudly known when WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque appeared, breaking out into repeated “We Want Vince” chants in reference to former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. The crowd also mixed in chants of “Y2J,” referencing Chris Jericho, who had been speculated to appear but did not, along with a brief “AEW” chant.

Similar chants calling for McMahon were heard during the December 13, 2025 episode of Saturday Night’s Main Event, which notably featured John Cena’s final WWE match.

Despite the vocal crowd reactions, there has reportedly been little to no response from WWE behind the scenes. The prevailing belief within the company remains that McMahon is not returning in any capacity, and the chants have not altered that stance.

It was also noted that post-show press events can create situations where live crowd reactions become unavoidable, particularly when high-level executives appear publicly following major events.

One thing is clear internally: this isn’t being treated as a storyline hook.

Vince McMahon has not been backstage at any WWE events since Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against him, and there has been no indication that he has been consulted on creative matters. Additionally, his name was not connected in any way to a potential appearance tied to Cena’s final match.

For now, the chants may continue.

But the door remains firmly shut.

(H/T: Fightful Select)