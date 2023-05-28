Saturday’s WWE Night of Champions event featured three women’s matches in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus defeated Becky Lynch thanks to Zoey Stark, Asuka captured the RAW Women’s Title from Bianca Belair, and SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley squashed Natalya on her 41st birthday.

A new report from PWInsider notes that several people in WWE were very happy about how the company presented three women’s matches at Night of Champions. There is a feeling that this was a sign of how far things have come since WWE’s 10-year deal with the Kingdom started.

The first-ever WWE women’s match in the Kingdom saw Natalya defeat Lacey Evans at Crown Jewel 2019. Since then there have been 11 more women’s division matches held at WWE events in the country.

Speaking of Stratus, word is that she is booked for Monday’s RAW from the MVP Arena in Albany, NY. For those who missed it, you can click here for post-show comments from Lynch, Stratus and Stark.

