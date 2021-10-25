WWE reportedly has plans for a UK pay-per-view in 2022.

As noted earlier today, WWE announced most of their 2022 pay-per-view schedule, including a two-day WrestleMania 38 event, SummerSlam at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, and Survivor Series from the TD Garden in Boston.

WWE’s 2022 pay-per-view press release noted that there will be events in February and October announced in the near future. It also listed Saturday, September 3 or Sunday, September 4 as a pay-per-view at a location to be determined. Now Fightful Select reports that the February and October dates are scheduled to be the next big events in Saudi Arabia. It was also reported that WWE has plans to announce a UK pay-per-view for the September date.

WWE held Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia this past Thursday. It was reported after the show that early word on WWE’s return to the Kingdom is that it will happen during the first quarter of 2022. This is in line with what was just reported. The October date would keep the schedule of two WWE events in the Kingdom per year.

A WWE pay-per-view in the UK has been rumored for a few years now. It was recently reported that there was talk of hosting the 2022 SummerSlam pay-per-view at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, but it was also said that there was talk of holding a September pay-per-view in the UK, at another stadium outside of Wales. Now it looks like they have settled on September as the date for the UK event.

It should be noted that Saudi Arabia in February and October, and the UK in September, are not official as of this writing, but WWE is planning to announce those dates in the near future.

Regarding the 2022 WWE pay-per-view announcement, multiple wrestlers within the company feel like this is a positive move. The two-night WrestleMania event has been a particularly popular move as it eases the schedule for media and the weekend itself. The move to doing more Saturday pay-per-view events is also seen as a positive among the locker room, especially among some of the SmackDown wrestlers.

Stay tuned for more on the WWE pay-per-view schedule. Below are the events announced earlier today:

– Saturday, Jan. 1 – Day 1 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta

– Saturday, Jan. 29 – Royal Rumble at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis

– Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 – WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium in Dallas

– Sunday, May 8 – Pay-per-view at Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, R.I.

– Sunday, June 5 – Pay-Per-View at Allstate Arena in Chicago

– Saturday, July 2 – Money In The Bank at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

– Saturday, July 30 – SummerSlam at Nissan Stadium in Nashville

– Saturday, Sept. 3 or Sunday, Sept. 4 – Pay-Per-View at TBD location

– Saturday, Nov. 26 – Survivor Series at TD Garden in Boston

