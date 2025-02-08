– It should come as no surprise to anyone to learn that the multiple WWE releases was a big topic of conversation among talent backstage at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN. during the WWE SmackDown taping on Friday evening. Talent were said to be “very surprised” upon learning of the releases, which at the time were only reported to be Sonya Deville, Blair Davenport, Cedric Alexander, Paul Ellering and The Authors of Pain. As noted, on Saturday morning news surfaced regarding the releases of Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Giovanni Vinci and Isla Dawn.

– Joe Hendry has his sights set on a couple of potential crossover matches against WWE Superstars. During an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, the TNA World Champion named some WWE Superstars he would like to stand across the ring from as part of the multi-year partnership between WWE and TNA Wrestling.

“I think the fans would be interested in seeing Sheamus come to TNA Wrestling and maybe challenging me for the TNA World Championship,” Hendry told the MMA journalist earlier this week. “Or, The Miz for that matter. I think me and The Miz would have a fantastic program. Obviously, the partnership being with NXT, maybe Ethan Page comes over to TNA Wrestling and challenges me. I know nothing. I’m just throwing some interesting things out there and hope they might happen.”

– WWE Superstar Carmella checked in on social media today with an update on her health situation. She has been out of action since March of 2023 after having a baby with Corey Graves, and subsequently dealing with nerve damage in her foot.

“Just a few things I’ve been up to lately, trying to get this foot better,” Carmella wrote via her Instagram Stories. No one prepares you for the injuries you can sustain while giving birth. No one talks about it but I am living it 14 months later.”

(H/T: Fightful Select)