The belief is that Daniel Garcia is going to remain with All Elite Wrestling.

After resurfacing at AEW All In: London 2024 during the MJF vs. Will Ospreay match at Wembley Stadium, Garcia has gone on to have a meaningful showdown with MJF on AEW Dynamite to set up a big match at AEW All Out: Chicago 2024.

Fightful Select is reporting that word has made its’ way backstage regarding reports that WWE reacted to the news of Swerve Strickland’s new AEW contract being among the highest paid in wrestling as it being “bad for the sport” due to his market value being perceived way lower than what he is being paid.

In reaction to hearing this, one person within AEW pointed the finger at one particular name that has yet to be verified.

One WWE talent told Fightful of the rumors, “I myself haven’t heard that, but whether or not it was said, anyone thinking wrestlers will take less money is out of their minds when new TV deals are being announced, sellouts and record numbers are being bragged about.”

While specifics are still unavailable, word is that Swerve Strickland is earning on his new deal similar to the big-money deals that AEW signed Mercedes Mone and Kazuchika Okada to. These are said to be near what many longtime WWE veterans earn on their most recent deals with the biggest company in the sport, with the AEW guys having less dates required of them for their big-money guarantees.

It is said that mnany contracts have changed in structure for both companies since the launch of AEW, with higher guarantees being handed out in 2019, and again in 2024.

The behind-the-scenes reaction to AEW keeping Swerve and Garcia within the company is obviously said to be positive.