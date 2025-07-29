– Despite the cancellation of WWE Late Night with Tony Hinchcliffe, WWE reportedly remains on good terms with the comedian and is open to working with him again in the future.

– Internally, WWE officials are said to be optimistic that Drew McIntyre will return to the United States in time for this weekend’s WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

– WWE is reportedly “ecstatic” over the response to the new LJN-style action figures that were recently revealed. According to internal chatter, the company was thrilled to see pre-orders sell out so quickly.

– There has also been a strong wave of positivity within WWE following the release of WWE: UNREAL on Netflix. The behind-the-scenes docuseries dropped its full first season on Tuesday, July 29, and has already sparked significant online buzz.

– WWE has a busy lineup of events heading into SummerSlam weekend. A community outreach event is set for Thursday, followed by the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff media day on Friday. That same evening, the go-home edition of WWE SmackDown will air. SummerSlam itself will be a two-night event, with night one on Saturday and night two on Sunday.

– In related entertainment news, Universal Studios has officially confirmed WWE-themed attractions for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights events in both Los Angeles and Orlando. A follow-up announcement is expected today at 3 PM ET.

