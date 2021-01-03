Back in November pro-wrestling star Zelina Vega was fired by WWE for failing to comply with the company’s new ban on third-party platforms, specifically Only Fans, Cameo, and Twitch, three apps that Vega had grown quite popular on.

According to Fightful Select, Vega had made multiple attempts to speak with Chairman Vince McMahon regarding the issue, with each scheduled meeting getting delayed. The report even mentions Vega waiting by McMahon’s office hours on end just to get face time with him and talk things out.

The feeling backstage from many WWE talents is that they are not surprised how the Vega situation played out, and have noticed that in the last nine months the company has been firing more people with grievances, or holding on to disgruntled talent. One wrestler told the publication that it didn’t “instill a lot of confidence” in management considering Vega’s concern was a legitimate one and even she was glossed over.

