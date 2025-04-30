Zelina Vega’s recent win on WWE SmackDown, where she defeated Chelsea Green to become the new WWE Women’s United States Champion, reportedly took much of the backstage locker room by surprise.

According to one source, the decision to have Vega capture the title was kept under tight wraps leading up to the show. Most WWE personnel were said to be in the dark about the title change until the three-count was made live in the ring, confirming Vega’s victory.

The outcome was described as an authentic shock to many watching from behind the scenes, as only a small circle of individuals were clued into the plan in advance.

Vega’s win not only ended Green’s 131-day run as the inaugural Women’s U.S. Champion but also marked a major milestone in her career, as it was her first singles title win in WWE.

Despite outside interference attempts from Piper Niven and Alba Fyre, both were ejected from ringside by the referee, clearing the way for Vega to connect with a Code Red and secure the pinfall.

