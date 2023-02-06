As noted at this link, AEW announced last week that their first tour of live events will begin on Saturday, March 18 at the Hobart Arena in Troy, Ohio. AEW noted that the House Rules tour “non-televised, live events will showcase an electrifying mix of matchups featuring the stars of AEW. Each event offers an even more immersive experience for fans, including customized merchandise, unique ways to engage with featured talent and in-show interactions different from what is featured on televised AEW programming.”

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that the AEW roster has reacted positively to the live event announcement so far.

Several AEW talents knew something like this had been coming for a while, with one source indicating that multiple wrestlers have pushed for this for multiple reasons. One talent told us that they’d rather get their in-ring reps in under the AEW banner instead of working outside the company for various reasons.

It was noted by one AEW talent how this will benefit the younger of more inexperienced wrestlers, and they expect to see creative match-ups that will help them along in their growth process. The same talent spoke highly of the reps that those talent can get on AEW Dark, but said being able to work longer matches on the road against more experienced talent will be invaluable.

Most of the AEW wrestlers, if not all, have a set number of maximum dates in their contracts that AEW rarely comes close to approaching on a yearly basis, so AEW has been prepared for this from a contractual standpoint.

It’s believed that AEW will film their live events, which is customary for major promotions, but there’s no word on if the events will be distributed.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.