As noted earlier, John Laurinaitis is back working as the head of WWE Talent Relations. His new job title is General Manager of Talent. You can click here for details on the division split and changes.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that Laurinaitis leading Talent Relations once again has left some wrestlers concerned. One WWE talent indicated concern over Laurinaitis’ insistence on embracing the “Diva” style performers over in-ring acumen during his last run as head of Talent Relations, and was worried that line of thinking would be reflected in his hiring method moving forward.

There’s still no word on the status of Mark Carrano, who previously worked as Head of Talent Relations. WWE talents noted that Carrano was easy to work with on the surface, but was hard to trust, especially after the April 2020 budget cuts due to COVID-19. Those cuts in general eroded a lot of trust within WWE after several wrestlers were let go after receiving long-term promises, and Carrano was said to be a part of that.

