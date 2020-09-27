As noted, several changes have reportedly been made to the card for tonight’s WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view – The Riott Squad vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler has been scrapped, as has Nikki Cross vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. It was also reported that Zelina Vega vs. RAW Women’s Champion Asuka has been moved to the main card, while Lucha House Party vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura was moved to the Kickoff.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that the Clash card has been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak that recently hit WWE, and pro wrestling in general.

Cross’ absence is one WWE has been planning for since earlier in the week. We noted before that she was not backstage for Friday’s SmackDown go-home show.

There was no word on how the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles match would be affected or if it will be re-scheduled, but it was said that there’s a lot of frustration within WWE over the changes.

Two sources on the roster noted that they were particularly frustrated with WWE’s training methods that left many talents susceptible to coronavirus exposure.

Stay tuned for updates and remember to join us for live Clash coverage at 6pm ET.

