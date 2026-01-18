TNA Wrestling’s debut on the AMC network has drawn mixed reactions from fans and media, but at least internally, the network appears pleased with what it saw.

According to PWInsider.com, AMC executives who were in attendance for Thursday night’s TNA iMPACT premiere at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas came away “very happy” with the overall presentation.

“The word making its way around AMC yesterday was that execs on site at the Thursday Night Impact premiere were very happy with the show,” Mike Johnson wrote.

That internal optimism stands in contrast to some of the more critical reactions from wrestling media personalities following the broadcast.

On the latest episode of The Bryan and Vinny Show at F4WOnline.com, Bryan Alvarez shared his thoughts on the debut, singling out the segment introducing Mr. Elegance to The Elegance Brand as a low point of the night.

“Did anyone not leave during this segment? Did anyone stick around after this segment? Vince McMahon would have ridiculed this segment and went ‘No way we’re putting this on TV,’” Alvarez said.

Dave Meltzer also weighed in on the AMC debut during Friday’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnlione, offering a blunt assessment of the show’s impact.

“For a first show where you’ve gotta make an impression, man, it was just a huge, huge disappointment,” Meltzer said.

While opinions on the debut remain sharply divided, the early indication is that AMC executives are satisfied with TNA’s first step onto the network.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA iMPACT Results 1/16/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.