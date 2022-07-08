Internal reactions to the latest allegations against WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon are coming in. As noted, it was revealed today by The Wall Street Journal how McMahon has paid $12 million in “hush money” to four women, and one of those was a former WWE wrestler. You can find the full details below, along with WWE’s internal statement issued to employees today.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that one WWE source reached out and said they wish they had spoken up sooner about Vince’s handling of the ongoing situation. The employee added that since the Board of Directors investigation was first revealed several weeks back, McMahon’s response would often go from “no-selling the whole thing” to “being defiant.”

It was also said that after Vince’s “pointless” appearance on the June 17 SmackDown, he reportedly returned backstage to the Gorilla Position and shouted, “Fuck ’em!” It was speculated that this was Vince’s response to the allegations that caused his insistence to appear on TV that night.

Vince’s behavior was said to be heavily rumored among the WWE creative team. One former WWE writer noted that Vince’s relationships would be a “half-joking excuse as to why he’d be late to meetings before TV.”

There’s been a general feeling that WWE Talent Relations head John Laurinaitis will be done once the Board investigation is over, if he’s not done already. However, there’s also a feeling that Laurinaitis likely has a “golden parachute” deal with WWE that will take care of him.

While WWE talents have not been available to speak on the record about the allegations and the investigation, word is that many are privately expressing “displeasure and extreme frustration” with how Vince is handling it.

As we’ve noted, it was initially revealed on Wednesday, June 15 that WWE’s Board of Directors has been investigating Vince over the “secret $3 million settlement” he made to the former paralegal that was hired in 2019. Laurinaitis was also being investigated for his involvement, and it was revealed that the Board has been looking into other instances with former female employees as well. It was then announced on Friday, June 17 that Stephanie McMahon returned from her leave of absence to act as the Interim CEO & Interim Chairwoman after Vince voluntarily stepped away from his Chairman & CEO corporate duties, while still continuing his creative responsibilities. It was then revealed on Monday, June 20 that WWE’s Senior Vice President and RAW/SmackDown Executive Producer Bruce Prichard is also now working as the Interim Senior Vice President of Talent Relations, filling in for Laurinaitis during the investigation. It was then revealed today, Friday, July 8, that McMahon agreed to pay more than $12 million in “hush money” to four women, including a former wrestler. You can find full details at the links below, including statements from Vince and Stephanie, full details on the anonymous e-mails that led to the announcements, and more.

