We noted before at this link that WWE talents were told to get ready to start traveling once again, something they haven’t done during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wrestlers talked to Fightful Select about the travel reports and the unanimous reception was said to be that of groans and frustration, with many talents thinking that the decision to do this after WWE officials knew of another coronavirus outbreak was a poor decision.

A top WWE talent reportedly said that they’ve not seen much from WWE to instill confidence that things will get any better on the road. Every talent they talked to have said that they do miss the live audiences, but they also have expressed concerns about the realities of traveling during the pandemic.

Triple H noted during Wednesday’s Takeover media call that he didn’t think WWE will be traveling again, with fans at arenas, for a while. However, Fightful said they are able to confirm that several WWE talents were told to prepare for a return to traveling.

