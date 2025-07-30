Following the release of WWE: UNREAL on Netflix, one source who spoke with several WWE talents and staffers gauged their reactions to the documentary-style series. While some elements were clearly orchestrated for the cameras, others reportedly caught even on-screen talent by surprise.

One wrestler featured briefly in the series said they didn’t even realize they were being filmed, noting that WWE has so many cameras backstage it’s hard to know which ones are for what. Talent largely said they weren’t restricted on what they could say, aside from some minor language adjustments—though one jokingly observed they didn’t realize just how often “f–k” gets thrown around backstage until watching it back.

A scene from the Royal Rumble where women’s division stars were asked to cheer Charlotte Flair after her win was said to be staged, although talent weren’t told it was for Netflix specifically. Some speculated that the Charlotte Flair/Tiffany Stratton promo mishap seen in the show might’ve been staged, but no one directly involved confirmed that. It was noted that WWE scripting remains tight — even recent promos from CM Punk and Paul Heyman were said to be fully scripted.

One WWE producer admitted they were initially concerned the show would be a “work-shoot” hybrid after early trailers, particularly the way IShowSpeed’s appearance was teased. However, they and others were ultimately happy with how genuine the final product felt.

Notably, even the production crew didn’t know about John Cena’s supposed heel turn, shown in-depth in the fourth episode of the series, something they said rarely happens, comparing it to the surprise return of CM Punk. Several wrestlers said they typically don’t re-watch their own shows, but many planned to watch WWE: UNRREAL due to the way it was pitched internally.

WWE officials were said to be very pleased with the positive buzz the series generated within the industry.

The entire first season of WWE: UNREAL is available now for subscribers of Netflix.

(H/T: Fightful Select)