At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland faced one another for the world title, with Swerve emerging on top as the victor. Many fans wondered why the feud took place so soon as both men were positioned as top stars. Now, we have a reason why.

According to Fightful Select, Ospreay was unhappy with the idea that Swerve’s title reign was just a setup for Ospreay to win at All In. People close to Ospreay told Sean Ross Sapp that Ospreay talked to AEW executives, saying he wanted to help Swerve look good in his current reign. Since Ospreay has big plans for the year, he was okay with losing and wanted to show that teamwork is important for AEW’s success.

The report adds that Ospreay made this decision after winning the International Title to show that even top wrestlers should lose to the World Champion sometimes. Some in AEW felt this was to prove a point. Many expected Ospreay and Swerve to face off at All In, but sources say that was never the plan, and both have different matches scheduled. AEW sources also said that Ospreay has been easy to work with and often helps others with their matches.