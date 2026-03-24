There’s now some backstage context behind a late change to a high-profile title match on WWE Raw.

The World Tag Team Championship bout featuring The Usos was originally advertised for Monday night’s show in Boston, but plans shifted during the week, with the contest ultimately being changed to a non-title match.

According to one source, the adjustment was made so the reigning champions could still be presented with their titles during a major crossover appearance tied to MLB Opening Day festivities on Netflix this Wednesday.

WWE confirmed earlier in the day that Jimmy and Jey Uso would be in attendance for the New York Yankees vs. San Francisco Giants game, making the decision to keep the titles on display a key factor in altering the Raw lineup.

As a result, The Usos’ scheduled showdown against Logan Paul and Austin Theory of The Vision proceeded without the championships on the line—and it didn’t end cleanly.

The match was thrown out via disqualification after Jey Uso struck Theory with Logan Paul’s brass knuckles directly in front of the referee.

Not exactly subtle.

The situation escalated later in the show when Paul Heyman stepped in and demanded a proper title opportunity.

He got his wish, as it was announced that The Usos will now defend the World Tag Team Championships against Paul and Theory on next week’s Raw at Madison Square Garden. This time under street fight rules.

The Usos weren’t done making headlines, either.

They also played a role in the show-closing segment, where Jey Uso went face-to-face with CM Punk in a heated exchange on the mic.

The confrontation was cut short when Roman Reigns made his way out, ordering his cousins to fall in line—but not before laying out Punk with a spear and a thunderous powerbomb through a table.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 3/23/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: F4WOnline.com)