A backstage report from Dave Meltzer says Oba Femi’s latest challenge to Roman Reigns was an improvised response to the Money in the Bank crowd. Meltzer said the moment was not intended to signal that WWE had moved their expected singles match forward from WrestleMania.

Femi defeated Bronson Reed at Money in the Bank before appearing on the post-show panel. When the New Orleans crowd chanted for Reigns, Femi responded by calling out the World Heavyweight Champion, as WrestlingHeadlines reported.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said Femi’s response reflected the audience reaction. He reported that the challenge did not mean WWE had scheduled their singles match for Survivor Series.

“Oba did his interview talking about Roman Reigns and made it sound like it was imminent and not at WrestleMania. What I was told is that he was reacting to the crowd and thought that that’s what he should do, because the crowd was really into it. But it’s not like the match is scheduled for Survivor Series. Obviously, Roman’s going to be in the WarGames match, and the plan is WrestleMania. He just got excited because the fans all wanted it and he had to respond, and he did. But by responding, saying, ‘I want that title,’ it makes everyone think he’s going to get the title shot in the next pay-per-view cycle, which obviously he is not.”

WrestlingHeadlines reported in September that Reigns versus Femi was believed to be one of WWE’s key creative directions for WrestleMania 43. Meltzer’s new information concerns Femi’s spontaneous wording after Money in the Bank, rather than a newly discovered WrestleMania program.

Meltzer and Gonzales also discussed Femi’s rapid rise and the challenges that can accompany early success. Meltzer emphasized that he was not predicting a problem for Femi and said the wrestler appeared to have a level head.

“They need a new guy. All of those top guys, they’re all 40 to 42, Punk’s a little older than that. So they need a guy who’s, whatever, Oba is 28, 29 right now and Bron Breakker, I think, is 28. They need those guys to really be in the forefront on top.”

WWE has not officially announced Reigns against Femi for WrestleMania 43. Creative plans remain subject to change.

The same episode also addressed WWE’s planned Crown Jewel trip. WrestlingHeadlines covered Meltzer’s safety assessment separately.

Source: Wrestling Observer Radio, October 12, 2026.